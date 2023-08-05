Toglia is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals.

Alan Trejo will get a rare turn in the starting lineup as Toglia heads to the bench after six consecutive starts. Toglia's been in a bad way at the plate, managing just four singles while striking out 12 times in his last 25 at-bats, but the Rockies are in full-blown evaluation mode and the 24-year-old Toglia likely still has some leash in a regular role.