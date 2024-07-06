Toglia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Friday against the Royals.

Toglia has been in the midst of a slump, as he entered Friday's game having collected only three hits across 19 at-bats in his last six matchups. He ended that with a solo home run in the third inning, his 10th long ball of the campaign. Toglia has shown an all-or-nothing approach at the plate this season, as he has a 32.3 percent strikeout rate paired with a .245 ISO in 158 plate appearances.