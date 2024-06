Toglia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Nationals.

Toglia got the Rockies on the board first, launching a solo homer off Jake Irvin in the second inning. However, Colorado would go scoreless the rest of the way and a pair of ninth-inning runs by the Nationals resulted in a Rockies loss. Toglia has been a mainstay in the Colorado lineup since being called up June 6 and has three home runs in his last nine games.