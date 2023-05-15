Toglia was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque by the Rockies on Monday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Toglia wasn't able to win an Opening Day roster spot but is up now to replace C.J. Cron (back) following an .857 OPS with eight homers over his first 37 games with Albuquerque. The 24-year-old figures to see ample time at first base while Cron is out, although Mike Moustakas is starting there Monday.