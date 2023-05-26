Colorado optioned Toglia to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Toglia has posted high-level power totals in the minors and showed some promise during his first taste of major-league action last season, but he was slashing just .174/.240/.217 in 25 plate appearances with the Rockies since being recalled May 15. Nolan Jones will join the big-league club in a corresponding roster move.

