Toglia went 3-for-4 with two triples, a run, two RBI and a stolen base in a loss to the Giants on Monday.

Toglia isn't known for his speed, but he showed that he can get around the bases Monday. The rookie picked up his first two triples as well as his first stolen base as a big-leaguer in the loss. This was the first three-hit game of Toglia's major-league career and put an end to a cold snap during which he went 0-for-18 with 10 strikeouts over his previous five contests.