Toglia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Toglia will take a seat for the second time in the series while he's batting just .155/.231/.239 with a 39.7 percent strikeout rate over his last 20 games. Kyle Farmer will get the nod at first base Wednesday, and Toglia could soon be headed back to Triple-A Albuquerque if he's unable to cut down on the strikeouts in his future starts.