Toglia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The switch-hitting Toglia finds himself on the bench for the third game in a row, this time versus Toronto right-hander Kevin Gausman after he had been excluded from the lineup against a pair of southpaws in the first two contests of the series. Dating back to Aug. 9, Toglia is slashing .127/.186/.291 with a 30.5 percent strikeout rate over a stretch of 17 games, and his ongoing slump may have prompted manager Bud Black to pull the plug on the youngster in an everyday role. Elehuris Montero will pick up a third straight start Sunday at Toglia's expense.