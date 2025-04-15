Toglia is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers.
Toglia will get his first day off of the season, hitting the bench after going 1-for-13 with eight strikeouts over the team's last four contests. Kyle Farmer will slide over to first base while Adael Amador enters the lineup at second base and bats eighth versus Los Angeles.
