Toglia went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and three strikeouts in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.

Toglia was in the lineup at first base, though he'll be trying to crack the Opening Day roster as an outfielder. His chances of doing so have improved due to injuries to Sean Bouchard (biceps) and Randal Grichuk (groin), though he has struck out 12 times across 39 plate appearances through 13 games this spring. Toglia also struck out at a 36.7 percent clip in a 120 plate appearance sample in Colorado to close to the 2022 campaign.