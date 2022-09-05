Toglia went 3-for-7 with two doubles, a walk, an RBI and a run scored across both games of Sunday's doubleheader against the Reds.

Toglia started both games of the doubleheader, though all of his production came in the opening contest. He continues to get regular run in right field and has taken advantage by collecting six hits across his first 21 at-bats in the majors. It remains to be seen how the club will allocate playing time when Yonathan Daza (shoulder) can return, but Toglia figures to remain in team's plans moving forward.