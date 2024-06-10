Toglia will start at first base and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Twins, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

Since getting recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque while Kris Bryant (ribs) and Sean Bouchard (foot) were simultaneously placed on the injured list, Toglia has started in each of Colorado's ensuing five games. After going 4-for-13 with a triple, a walk, a stolen base, four RBI and a run while making three starts in right field and one at first base during the Rockies' weekend series in St. Louis, Toglia will stay in the lineup at the latter position Monday while Elehuris Montero heads to the bench. Toglia looks poised to retain an everyday role for Colorado so long as he continues to produce at the plate.