Moniak went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer, a triple, a double and five total RBI in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Pirates.

It's already Moniak's third game with three or more hits this year, as the outfielder would finish a single shy of a cycle while driving in a season-high five runs. Moniak would put Colorado ahead for good with his three-run homer off Mitch Keller in the fifth inning, his 12th long ball through just 35 games this year. Moniak's gotten off to a red-hot start, slashing .315/.358/.693 with 26 RBI, 12 runs scored and a stolen base across 137 plate appearances.