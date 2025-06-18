Moniak went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored Tuesday against the Nationals.

Moniak has bounced between a regular role in the lineup and a reserve bat, but he's now started five of Colorado's last six games. Kyle Farmer has lost playing time in the last week, allowing Moniak to split time in right field with Tyler Freeman while also picking up occasional starts at designated hitter. Since getting more consistent run, Moniak has gone 7-for-17 with three home runs, four RBI and six runs scored.