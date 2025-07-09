Rockies' Mickey Moniak: Getting Wednesday off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moniak is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Boston.
Moniak started each of the previous seven game against right-handed pitching, but he'll begin Wednesday's contest on the bench as the Red Sox send righty Lucas Giolito to the bump. Yanquiel Fernandez will start in right field and bat seventh in the series finale.
