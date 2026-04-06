Rockies' Mickey Moniak: Goes deep twice in win Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moniak went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Phillies.
Both home runs came off Taijuan Walker, who allowed three round-trippers in the loss. Moniak was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday after missing Colorado's first six games of the season. He's now got his first two homers of the 2026 campaign and went 3-for-9 with three runs scored in the three-game set against the Phillies. Moniak is unlikely to play against many left-handed starters, but he had an .857 OPS against right-handed pitching last season.
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