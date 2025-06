The Rockies placed Moniak (personal) on the bereavement list Saturday.

Moniak will be away from the team while attending to a personal matter. While on the bereavement list, he will be required to miss a minimum of three games and a maximum of seven. In Moniak's absence, the Rockies replenished their outfield depth by recalling Sean Bouchard from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move.