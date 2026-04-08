Rockies' Mickey Moniak: Goes yard again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moniak went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Astros.
Moniak remains a key contributor in the Rockies' lineup against right-handed pitching, slotting either second or third in the order. His two-run home run in the seventh inning came off of Kei-Wei Teng, his third of the season across only four starts. Moniak also has at least on hit in all four of his starts.
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