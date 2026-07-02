Rockies' Mickey Moniak: Homer, three more hits Thursday

Moniak went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double, an additional RBI and three total runs scored in Thursday's 14-4 win over the Marlins.

After coming up a single shy of a cycle Wednesday, Moniak was a triple away from the feat in another three-hit game Thursday. The outfielder now has three homers and six extra-base hits in his last three games after going just 2-for-32 in his prior 12 contests. Overall, Moniak is slashing .280/.330/.621 with 15 homers, 37 RBI, 28 runs scored and one steal across 197 plate appearances this season.