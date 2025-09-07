Moniak went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a second RBI and two total runs scored in Saturday's 10-8 loss to the Padres.

Contrary to a previous report, Moniak was in the lineup as the designated hitter. He snapped a stretch of 17 games without a homer when he went deep in the ninth inning Saturday, though he's been steady by going 18-for-63 (.286) across his last 18 contests. The outfielder is at a .267/.306/.508 slash line with 19 homers, 57 RBI, 54 runs scored and six stolen bases through 118 games this season, and he secured his first 100-hit campaign with Saturday's performance.