Moniak went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Marlins.

Moniak has gone 9-for-19 with three homers and eight RBI over his last five games. The outfielder kept the Rockies from getting shut out in this contest with his eighth-inning blast, and he also hit a single that forced the Marlins into an error which led to Colorado's fifth run, though the comeback stalled out there. Moniak is up to 22 homers, 65 RBI, 57 runs scored, nine stolen bases and a .270/.307/.515 slash line through 127 contests.