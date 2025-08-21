Moniak is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers.

The left-handed-hitting Moniak had been included in the lineup for each of the last six games while the Rockies went up against right-handed starting pitchers, but he'll take a seat Thursday with southpaw Clayton Kershaw toeing the rubber for Los Angeles. Tyler Freeman will cover right field in place of Moniak, which opens up a spot in the lineup for Kyle Farmer at designated hitter.