The Rockies placed Moniak (finger) on the 10-day injured list Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Moniak injured his right ring finger Monday during an exhibition game while diving back into first base, and subsequent testing revealed a sprain. He will be eligible for activation April 3 -- which is the date of the Rockies' home opener -- but it's unclear whether he has a chance to return that day. Braxton Fulford has absorbed Moniak's spot on the roster.