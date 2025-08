Moniak is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

Southpaw Eric Lauer is on the bump for the Blue Jays, and the left-handed-hitting Moniak has now been absent from the lineup three of the last four times the Rockies have faced a left-handed starter. Tyler Freeman will handle right field and Braxton Fulford will be the designated hitter for the Rockies in Monday's series opener.