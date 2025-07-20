Moniak went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Saturday's 10-6 win over the Twins.

Moniak didn't let the All-Star break slow him down. He's now 16-for-36 (.444) over 11 contests in July, with four of those being multi-hit efforts. He's also collected seven extra-base hits, eight RBI and two stolen bases this month, which has been enough for him to hold onto a fairly regular role in the lineup. Moniak plays all over the outfield and occasionally at designated hitter, though those opportunities could dry up if his hitting goes cold. He's put together a steady season so far with a .268/.318/.527 slash line, 13 home runs, 35 RBI, 34 runs scored, 11 doubles, six triples and five stolen bases across 258 plate appearances.