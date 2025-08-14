Moniak went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Moniak led off the sixth inning with his 18th home run of the season and his fifth in 19 starts since the All-Star break. He continues to occupy a large-side platoon for the Rockies and has maintained an impressive .257 ISO across 333 plate appearances this season. While his numbers are aided by Coors Field -- particularly his batting average -- seven of Moniak's long balls have come on the road.