Moniak went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 14-8 loss to the Diamondbacks.

His 452-foot moon shot to right-center field off Zac Gallen was the big blow in a six-run fourth inning that briefly gave the Rockies a 7-6 lead. Moniak still sits against most left-handed pitchers, but he's enjoying a huge June against righties, batting .387 (12-for-31) in 10 games with five of his 10 homers on the season, along with two steals, nine runs and nine RBI.