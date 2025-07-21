Moniak went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Twins.

Moniak accounted for the Rockies' only run with his 14th home run of the season in the third inning. He now has at least one hit in 12 of his last 13 games, during which he's gone 18-for-42 (.429) with three homers, nine RBI, eight runs scored and two stolen bases. Moniak also led off Sunday with Tyler Freeman (illness) sidelined, which will be something worth monitoring if Freeman is forced to miss additional time.