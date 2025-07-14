Rockies' Mickey Moniak: Strong stretch continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moniak went 1-for-3 with two RBI and a walk Sunday against the Reds.
Moniak accounted for Colorado's only offense of the day with a two-RBI single in the third inning. He's started eight of 10 games against right-handed pitching since the start of July, going 11-for-27 with two homers, seven RBI, four runs scored and two stolen bases in that span.
More News
-
Rockies' Mickey Moniak: Getting Wednesday off•
-
Rockies' Mickey Moniak: Stuffs stat sheet Sunday•
-
Rockies' Mickey Moniak: Impressive power display continues•
-
Rockies' Mickey Moniak: Hammers three-run shot•
-
Rockies' Mickey Moniak: Slugs homer No. 10•
-
Rockies' Mickey Moniak: Getting consistent playing time•