Moniak went 1-for-3 with two RBI and a walk Sunday against the Reds.

Moniak accounted for Colorado's only offense of the day with a two-RBI single in the third inning. He's started eight of 10 games against right-handed pitching since the start of July, going 11-for-27 with two homers, seven RBI, four runs scored and two stolen bases in that span.