Moniak went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Pirates.

Moniak was the first of three consecutive Rockies to go yard in the sixth inning. That was his 17th home run of the season and fourth in 14 games since the All-Star break. Moniak has much better production at home this season, and he enjoyed a strong start to the current homestand by going 5-for-15 with three RBI and three runs scored across three games against the Pirates.