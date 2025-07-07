Moniak went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, three RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the White Sox.

Moniak opened the game's scoring with a 421-foot leadoff blast for his 13th homer of the year and 10th over his last 27 contests. He later knocked a two-run triple in the fifth before singling and swiping second base in the seventh. He went 6-for-11 with three extra-base hits during the weekend series against the White Sox. Moniak now owns a .257/.303/.532 slash line with 28 extra-base hits and five steals through 75 games.