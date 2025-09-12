Moniak went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Padres.

Moniak had the lone multi-hit effort for the Rockies, accounting for half of their total. He ended an 0-for-11 skid at the plate over his previous four games. The outfielder is also up to seven steals on 10 attempts this season after swiping a bag in the defeat. Moniak has added 19 home runs, 57 RBI, 54 runs scored and a .262/.301/.494 slash line across 123 contests, numbers good enough for him to be in the lineup a majority of the time.