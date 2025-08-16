The Rockies activated Arcia (elbow) off the injured list Saturday.

Arcia missed the minimum 10 games while on the IL due to right elbow inflammation. Though he's now healthy enough to return to action, he may be reduced to a part-time role given that Kyle Karros has hit well while manning the hot corner after being promoted in the wake of Arcia's IL stint. Aaron Schunk was sent down to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday to clear room for Arcia's return to the 26-man roster.