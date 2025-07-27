Arcia will start at third base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Arcia will cover the hot corner for the third game in a row and looks like he'll get the first chance to serve as the Rockies' primary option at the position after Colorado shipped Ryan McMahon to the Yankees earlier in the weekend. Since signing with Colorado in late May, Arcia hasn't done much to prove that he's deserving of regular playing time. Through his first 35 games with Colorado, Arcia is slashing just .160/.200/.250 with two home runs, no stolen bases, five RBI and six runs.