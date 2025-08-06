Rockies' Orlando Arcia: Leaves with trainer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arcia was removed from Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays with an apparent injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Arcia left the game immediately after slapping a single to right field in the fifth inning, though it's unclear what exactly is bothering him. The Rockies' training staff will evaluate him further and should offer some clarity soon; meanwhile, Kyle Farmer will take over at third base for Colorado.