Arcia was removed from Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays with an apparent injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Arcia left the game immediately after slapping a single to right field in the fifth inning, though it's unclear what exactly is bothering him. The Rockies' training staff will evaluate him further and should offer some clarity soon; meanwhile, Kyle Farmer will take over at third base for Colorado.

