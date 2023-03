Pint (oblique) is getting closer to throwing off a mound but has no official timetable to return, MLB.com reports.

Pint suffered an oblique strain early in camp and has yet to throw since. He was added to the 40-man roster over the winter and entered the season with an outside chance to earn a role in the team's bullpen. This injury all but ends those hopes, though it sounds as if Pint should return to the mound shortly.