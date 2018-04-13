Pint (forearm tightness) is on the 7-day disabled list with Low-A Asheville.

Charlie Drysdale of SB Nation reports that Pint remained with the Tourists, even after being evaluated by doctors, so it's possible that he will be able to return to the mound after a couple weeks of rest and treatment. That said, Pint's high-end velocity makes him a prime candidate to eventually need Tommy John surgery, so that's got to be in the minds of his dynasty-league owners right now.