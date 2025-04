Single-A Fresno placed Calaz on its 7-day injured list April 7 due to an unspecified injury.

Calaz played just one game for Fresno before landing on the shelf a few days later. Regarded as one of the top prospects in the lower levels of the Colorado system, the 19-year-old Calaz hit .327 with two home runs and three stolen bases in 13 games for Fresno last season.