Stephenson (illness) rejoined the Rockies on Thursday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.
Stephenson was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Monday, but he's feeling better Thursday and has cleared the league's health and safety protocols. The right-hander is expected to be activated at some point during the team's weekend series against Washington.
