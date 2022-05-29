Stephenson allowed two earned runs on two hits in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

Stephenson was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday. He made his first appearance in a week and served up a two-run home run to Riley Adams in the eighth inning. Stephenson now owns a 5.56 ERA and 1.59 WHIP across 11.1 frames this season, and he will likely continue to occupy a low-leverage role out of the Rockies bullpen.