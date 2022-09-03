site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-ryan-mcmahon-absent-from-saturdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Absent from Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
McMahon isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Reds.
McMahon is getting a day off after he went 2-for-12 with five strikeouts over the last three games. Elehuris Montero will take his place at the hot corner and bat fifth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read