McMahon went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and two RBI on Sunday against the Padres.

McMahon delivered the game-winning knock with a two-RBI double in the eighth inning. He's come through timely hits of late, racking up five RBI across his last five games while also reaching base at a .381 clip in that span. McMahon has gotten on base at a decent .332 rate across 244 plate appearances, but he has a disappointing .132 ISO.