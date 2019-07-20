McMahon went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Yankees.

McMahon delivered a solo blast to center field to get the Rockies on the board in the first inning, but the Yankees would take the lead in the third and never looked back. The 24-year-old has now left the yard in back-to-back contests, and he sits with 10 homers through 79 games this season.

