Play

McMahon went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's victory over the Brewers.

McMahon extended the Rockies' lead with a two-run homer in the seventh inning, good for his 24th long ball of the season. Overall, the 24-year-old is slashing .252/.331/.456 with 83 RBI and 70 runs scored.

More News
Our Latest Stories