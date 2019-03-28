The Rockies haven't made an official announcement about their starting second base job, but all three of Nick Groke of The Athletic, Thomas Harding of MLB.com and Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post project him to start and bat seventh.

Both McMahon and Garrett Hampson had great springs, but McMahon has the better side of a potential platoon split - which is appropriate given that the Rockies are facing right-hander Jose Urena.