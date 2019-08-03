McMahon went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Friday's 5-4 win over the Giants.

McMahon scored the first run of the game on a Tony Wolters single in the second inning. Then, in the sixth inning, the second baseman supplied the game-tying homer off Giants reliever Sam Selman. The big game lifts McMahon's line to .271/.343/.448 with 12 homers, 53 RBI and 48 runs scored in 91 games this season.