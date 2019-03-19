McMahon went 2-for-3 with a home run, double and two RBI on Monday against the Reds.

McMahon appeared to be blocked from an everyday role entering Spring Training, but he has done everything he can to force his way into the lineup with his Cactus League performance. After Monday's performance, he is hitting .444 with 11 extra-base hits, six strikeouts and four walks across 45 at-bats.

