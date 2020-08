McMahon went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Padres.

McMahon took Tim Hill deep in the sixth inning, driving a ball just over the center field fence. It was his first home run of the season. While he's managed to reach base 11 times in his first 34 plate appearances, McMahon has struck out at least once in all of his starts this season. That has given him an inflated strikeout rate of 38 percent, a troubling mark even in a small sample size.