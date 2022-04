McMahon went 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI during Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Rockies.

McMahon was hitless over the first two games of the series but provided his second multi-hit game of the campaign Wednesday. The 27-year-old inked a six-year, $70 million extension with the Rockies during spring training and has a .225/.326/.425 slash line with one home run, five doubles, seven RBI and six runs through 11 games.