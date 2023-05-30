McMahon went 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple and three total RBI in Monday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

McMahon kicked off the scoring in the contest with a big 445-foot solo homer to center field, and he plated an additional RBI in each of the second and fifth frames. The third baseman finished a double short of a cycle and notched his fourth multi-hit performance over his past five games. McMahon is arguably the hottest hitter in the majors at the moment, homering in four straight contests and collecting 11 RBI over that span.